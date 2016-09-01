Menu
What’s Trending
Chrisley Knows Best's Savannah Chrisley and Blaire Hanks Break Up After 2 Years of Dating
Savannah Chrisley is letting her heart break. The Chrisley Knows Best star headed to Facebook Live Wednesday evening with an emotional message to her fans and followers. As it...
Suits' Patrick J. Adams Talks Directing That Shocking Midseason Harvey & Donna Premiere Scene
There are moments when all long-running shows must face the inevitable and, either because of poor ratings or depleted story, dim the lights and say goodbye. This is not that moment for Suits. At...
Watch Belinda Serenade Boyfriend Criss Angel and His Family at a Holiday Party
Because it doesn't get any more romantic than being serenaded? Just ask Criss Angel who had his "amor" Belinda sing to him and his family. It all started when the...
Ashley Graham Isn't Ashamed of Her Cellulite, and Says You Shouldn't Be Either
Ashley Graham wants everyone to embrace the skin they're in. The model and America's Next Top Model judge shared a candid, body positive message on Instagram Wednesday night,...
Are Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell Dating? Proof That This Hollywood Pair Could Be More Than Friends
Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell's famous friendship may have turned into something more. If you've been following the Hollywood stars' social media pages, chances are you have...
All Hail the The Magicians & the Best Dirty Dancing Tribute Fillory Has Ever Seen
Royalty, bitches! The Magicians is finally back, and with it comes a whole new administration in the not-so-imaginary world of Fillory. Eliot (Hale Appleman), Margo (Summer...
Nikki Bella Learns She Won't Be a Part of the WWE Draft on Total Divas Mid-Season Finale: ''It Just Doesn't Make Sense''
Nikki Bella just received the "worst email" ever. On Wednesday's Total Divas mid-season finale, all of the WWE stars were on edge over the brand extension. And after Nikki was...
