What’s Trending
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Got Lost in Tokyo While Celebrating New Year's Eve With Strangers
Getting lost on New Year's Eve? This is how they do. As Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry rang in 2017, the Hollywood couple found themselves asking one important question: Where are...
Sophie Turner Is Joe Jonas' Biggest Fan While Watching DNCE Perform Over New Year's Weekend
The year may be ending, but this Hollywood romance may just be beginning. As New Year's weekend kicked off, Sophie Turner headed to Miami where she was able to meet up with Joe...
Luann de Lesseps Marries Tom D'Agostino: Inside Their New Year's Eve Wedding Extravaganza
Luann de Lesseps has tied the knot! The Real Housewives of New York star married her businessman beau, Tom D'Agostino in a fairy tale, New Year's Eve wedding, E! News...
Kylie Jenner Says Goodbye to 2016 With One Last Bathroom Selfie
Before saying goodbye to 2016, it's only appropriate to say hello to one last selfie. As New Year's Eve celebrations kicked off Saturday afternoon, Kylie Jenner decided to mark...
Pink and Carey Hart's Daughter Has the Biggest Smile When Holding Her Baby Brother
It's time to start a new year with a whole new love. Just days after Pink revealed to fans that she had welcomed her second child with Carey Hart, the Grammy winner took to Instagram...
Watching Kris Jenner and Faye Resnick Karaoke Together Is What You Need Before Celebrating New Year's
Three, two, one...Happy karaoke time! As Kris Jenner enjoys the last days of 2016 in Aspen, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted enjoying a night of music and impromptu...
Shahs of Sunset's Asa Soltan Rahmati Receives Surprise Baby Shower With Jermaine Jackson Jr.
The countdown is officially on for the arrival of Asa Soltan Rahmati's baby. Just a few weeks before welcoming her first child with Jermaine Jackson Jr., the Shahs of Sunset star...
