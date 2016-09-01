Menu
Home
On Air
Gemineye
Dawson McAllister Live
The Baka Boyz All-Star Hit Mix
The Daily Download w Carson Daly
S.N.O.L w Romeo
Club KISS with Kidd Leow
The Weekend Throwdown
Club Kane
E-Deals
Contact
Station Contact
Advertise
Contests
Closures
Inside Kiss
iPhone App Is Here!
The new KISS-FM mobile app for IPhone is availablehere and ready to
Download Free!
What’s Trending
Casey Affleck Reacts to Winning His First Golden Globe: It's "It's All Pretty Dazzling"
Casey Affleck was elated to take home his very first Golden Globe Sunday night. The actor, who won Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, for Manchester by the Sea, opened up to E! News...
We Got Real Close to Seeing Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Penis in Nocturnal Animals
SPOILER ALERT: Before you read any further, I have to warn you that there's no way of getting around not describing parts of a certain scene in Nocturnal Animals for this...
Lily Collins' Blush Hack May Be the Coolest Thing We've Learned from the Golden Globes
And the award for Best Makeup goes to... Lily Collins! The actress had a major beauty moment on the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet. Beyond her gorgeous Zuhair Murad gown, the starlet...
Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke Series Has Finally Found Its James Corden Replacement
It's hard to imagine anyone else hosting a Carpool Karaoke series besides The Late, Late Show host James Corden, who originated the segment on the late-night series and has been indelible to...
Justin Timberlake Gives the Perfect Reaction to Jessica Biel's Fake Pregnancy News on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Justin Timberlake is not buying any of Ellen DeGeneres' pranks! His wife, Jessica Biel, joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday where she discussed her recent dancing photos caught at...
The Good Fight's Steamy New Trailer and Details on Returning Good Wife Players Will Rock Your World
The Good Fight is going there. The CBS All Access spinoff of The Good Wife is ditching the broadcast standards--that's right, Diane Lockhart gets to drop the f-bomb, and does so in footage...
Will Julianna Margulies Appear on The Good Fight?
Alicia Florrick doesn't have a little more Fight in her after all. The Good Wife star Julianna Margulies won't strap on her Alicia Florrick wig once again to appear in The Good Fight, her...
Facebook