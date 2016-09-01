Menu
iPhone App Is Here!
The new KISS-FM mobile app for IPhone is availablehere and ready to
Download Free!
What’s Trending
Everything We Know About Lady Gaga's 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Performance So Far
No matter if you're rooting for the Atlanta Falcons or the New England Patriots at the upcoming 2017 Super Bowl, we can all cohesively agree we're rooting for one person to put on her best...
Lauren Conrad Steps Out and Showcases Her Baby Bump in a Lace Dress
Hi, future Mama L.C.! Pregnant The Hills alum and fashion designer Lauren Conrad made a rare public appearance Saturday at the Los Angeles outdoor shopping center The Grove to open a...
Taylor Swift Heats Up Super Bowl Weekend With Massive Performance That Includes Her and Zayn Malik's Song
Lady Gaga may be headlining the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show, but Taylor Swift delighted fans with a performance of a whopping 17 songs the night before the big game. At the 2017 DIRECTV...
Kate Middleton Competes Against Prince William and Prince Harry in Charity Race
On your marks...get set...and the Royals are off! Kate Middleton, husband Prince William and his brother Prince Harry competed against each other in a 50-meter (164-foot) race at a...
Kristen Stewart Says She's "So Gay" on SNL and Makes Out With Vanessa Bayer in Steamy Video
Kristen Stewart got super candid and turned up the heat on NBC's SNL. The actress, who is promoting her new movie Personal Shopper, made her hosting debut on the show Saturday....
DGA Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List
Award season continues with the 69th Annual DGA Awards! The 2017 Directors Guild of America Awards celebrates the best of the best in movie making, honoring the directors behind box...
Annie Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List
The animated entertainment industry gets its chance to shine at the 2017 Annie Awards. With more than 30 categories spanning television and film, animated lovers had plenty of...
