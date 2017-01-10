Regular opening:
Applegate School (buses on snow routes)
Fleming Middle School (buses on snow routes)
Fort Vannoy Elementary (buses on snow routes)
Fruitdale Elementary (buses on snow routes)
Hidden Valley High School (buses on snow routes)
Jerome Prairie (buses on snow routes)
Lincoln Savage Middle School (buses on snow routes)
North Valley High School (buses on snow routes)
North Valley High School (buses on snow routes)
Medford School District (snow routes are in effect for bus riders in the following areas: West Griffin Creek, Poorman Creek, Sterling Creek, Wagon Trail, Dark Hallow, and Pioneer roads – routes 50, 49, 52, 15, 8, 11, 3, and 2)
Madrona Elementary (buses on snow routes)
Manzanita Elementary (buses on snow routes)
Merlin Alternative Center (buses on snow routes)
Phoenix-Talent School District (buses on snow routes – higher elevations)
Williams Elementary (buses on snow routes)
Two-hour Delayed Start:
Butte Falls School District
Evergreen Elementary (buses on snow routes)
Grants Pass School District #7
Grants Pass Seventh-Day Adventist School
Illinois Valley Schools (buses on snow routes)
Lorna Byrne Middle School (buses on snow routes)
New Hope Christian School
Three Rivers School District
Shady Cove School
St. Anne School
Canceled/Closed:
Glendale School District
Prospect Charter School
Rogue River School District
Vineyard Christian School
Delays 1/10/17
Regular opening: