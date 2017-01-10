School closures and delays 1/10/17 as of 7:00am

January 10, 2017
SCHOOL CLOSURES FOR TUESDAY 1/10/17:

  • Glendale School District
  • Prospect Charter School
  • Rogue River School District
  • Vineyard Christian School

SCHOOL 2 HR DELAYS:

  • Ashland School District
  • Butte Falls School District
  • Evergreen Elementary (buses on snow routes)
  • Grants Pass School District #7
  • Grants Pass Seventh-Day Adventist School
  • Illinois Valley Schools (buses on snow routes)
  • Lorna Byrne Middle School (buses on snow routes)
  • New Hope Christian School
  • Three Rivers School District
  • Shady Cove School
  • St. Anne School

OTHER CLOSURES OR DELAYS:

